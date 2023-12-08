Canada's Stellato-Dudek, Deschamps lead after pairs short program at Four Continents

Canadian pairs skaters Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps lead after Thursday's short program at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Shanghai, China.

The duo scored 69.48 points to sit atop the standings heading into Friday's free program.

Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara are in second place with 65.61 points, ahead of third-place Americans Chelsea Liu and Balazs Nagy (61.90)

Fellow Canadians Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud (59.89) are sixth, while teammates Kelly Ann Laurin and Loucas Ethier (58.50) are eighth.

The pairs free program begins on Friday at 11:45 p.m. ET.

WATCH | Canadians lead after pairs short program:

Canadian pair Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps take the lead at Four Continents Duration 6:52 2023 ISU Four Continents bronze medallists Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps are in first place following the pairs short program, at the 2024 event in Shanghai.

In men's action on Thursday in Shanghai, Yuma Kagiyama took a commanding lead afte rthe short program. The Japanese skater scored 106.82 points for his performance, with teammate Shun Sato the next closest competitor with 99.20 points.

WATCH | Kagiyama jumps out to big lead:

Japan's Yuma Kagiyama jumps out to big lead at Four Continents Duration 7:08 Yuma Kagiyama broke the century mark, scoring 106.82 points to lead the men's short program at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Shanghai.

Wesley Chiu was Canada's top skater in the short program, finishing sixth with a score of 83.50.

Japan's Mone Chiba leads after the women's short program, scoring 71.10 to hold off South Korea's Kim Chaeyeon (69.77).

Canada's top finisher in the women's short was Madeline Schizas, whose 61.57 points put her in ninth place.

WATCH | Chiba leads at Four Continents:

Japan's Mone Chiba leads at Four Continents after short program Duration 5:40 Mone Chiba of Japan scored 71.10 for her short program to claim the early lead at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Shanghai.

The Four Continents ice dance competition begins at 11:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, followed by the women's free on Friday at 2:50 a.m. ET.

CBC Sports is live streaming all the action from Shanghai, with coverage available on CBC Gem, CBCSports.ca, and the CBC Sports app. Click here for the full broadcast schedule.