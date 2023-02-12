Fournier Beaudry, Soerensen claim ice dance silver at Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Canadian national champions Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen won silver in the ice dance event at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships on Sunday in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The Montreal duo were second after Friday's rhythm dance and finished with a total of 214.08 points following a season-best performance in Sunday's free dance (127.80).

Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen finished behind Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates (220.81), and ahead of fellow Canadians Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (200.00).

Chock and Bates also delivered a season-best free dance, scoring 133.14 points to edge Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen.

Canada's Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac placed sixth (171.35).

It was the third title for Chock and Bates at the marquee event for non-European nations, and it underscores their status as the favourites to win the ice dance world title next month in Japan. Their biggest competition, Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, did not compete at Four Continents after winning their head-to-head meeting at the Grand Prix Final.

Watch live coverage of the Four Continents gala at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBCsports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

WATCH | ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships: Free dance: