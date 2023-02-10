Content
Canadian pair Stellato-Dudek, Deschamps 2nd after short program at Four Continents

The pairs duo scored 68.39 points to sit second after the short program on Friday in the competition at Colorado Springs, Colo.

Fellow Canadians Pereira and Michaud 4th, Laurin and Ethier 6th

A male figure skater holds his female partner in the air in his arms as she turns her face toward him.
Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada sit second after their short program in the pairs competition at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships on Friday. (Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps are in podium position at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

The pairs duo scored 68.39 points to sit second after the short program on Friday in the competition at Colorado Springs, Colo.

Stellato-Dudek, an American who lives in Quebec but seeks Canadian citizenship ahead of the 2026 Olympics, and Deschamps, of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., won the Canadian title in January.

They were also victorious at a November Grand Prix in France, when Stellato-Dudek at 39 became the oldest champion in the circuit's history.

WATCH | Stellato-Dudek, Deschamps 2nd in short program:

Canada's Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps sit in 2nd after the pairs short program at the Four Continents Championships

Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps scored 68.39 after the pairs short program, placing them in second place at the Four Continents Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara currently hold the lead with 71.19 points, while Americans Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe are in third place at 66.96.

Just below the U.S. duo is another Canadian pair in Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud, who sit in fourth place after notching a season-best score of 65.16 points.

Pereira, of Milton, Ont., and Michaud, of Belleville, Ont., claimed bronze at nationals, their first together after Michaud's former partner Evelyn Walsh retired in the off-season.

WATCH | Japanese duo Miura, Kihara lead after pairs short program:

Miura and Khihara of Japan lead after pairs short program at Four Continents

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan lead with a score of 71.19 for their short program in the pairs competition at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Watch live coverage on CBCsports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports App for iOS and Android devices.

Meanwhile, Canada's Kelly Ann Laurin and Loucas Ethier combined on what the commentators called a "dream skate" to score 59.12 points and sit sixth overall.

Laurin, of Saint-Jerome, Que., and Ethier, of St-Alphonse, Que., placed fourth at nationals.

The ice dance rhythm dance is the next event Friday at 4:35 p.m. ET, while the first medals of the event will be handed out following the women's free program at 8 p.m. ET.

The annual competition pits the best skaters from non-European countries.

Comments

