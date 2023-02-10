Canadian pair Stellato-Dudek, Deschamps 2nd after short program at Four Continents

Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps are in podium position at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

The pairs duo scored 68.39 points to sit second after the short program on Friday in the competition at Colorado Springs, Colo.

Stellato-Dudek, an American who lives in Quebec but seeks Canadian citizenship ahead of the 2026 Olympics, and Deschamps, of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., won the Canadian title in January.

They were also victorious at a November Grand Prix in France, when Stellato-Dudek at 39 became the oldest champion in the circuit's history.

Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara currently hold the lead with 71.19 points, while Americans Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe are in third place at 66.96.

Just below the U.S. duo is another Canadian pair in Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud, who sit in fourth place after notching a season-best score of 65.16 points.

Pereira, of Milton, Ont., and Michaud, of Belleville, Ont., claimed bronze at nationals, their first together after Michaud's former partner Evelyn Walsh retired in the off-season.

Meanwhile, Canada's Kelly Ann Laurin and Loucas Ethier combined on what the commentators called a "dream skate" to score 59.12 points and sit sixth overall.

Laurin, of Saint-Jerome, Que., and Ethier, of St-Alphonse, Que., placed fourth at nationals.

The ice dance rhythm dance is the next event Friday at 4:35 p.m. ET, while the first medals of the event will be handed out following the women's free program at 8 p.m. ET.

The annual competition pits the best skaters from non-European countries.