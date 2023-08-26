Content
Skate Canada says former Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul killed in car crash

Skate Canada is paying tribute to a former Canadian Olympic figure skater who died in a collision involving seven vehicles in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, Ont., earlier this week.

Skate Canada payed tribute to Alexandra Paul, seen above during the 2014 Winter Olympics, on Friday after the 31-year-old died in a collision involving seven vehicles in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, Ont., earlier this week. (Bernat Armangue/AP Photo via The Canadian Press)

Alexandra Paul, who was 31, was in a vehicle with her baby boy on Tuesday afternoon when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 and crashed into the lineup of stopped cars.

The Toronto native and her partner and husband, Mitchell Islam, won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian Championship medals and competed at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games.

Police say her baby was taken to a children's hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Skate Canada says Paul was a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance and sportsmanlike conduct.

She retired from competitive skating in 2016.

With files from CBC Sports

