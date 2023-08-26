Skate Canada says former Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul killed in car crash

Skate Canada is paying tribute to a former Canadian Olympic figure skater who died in a collision involving seven vehicles in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, Ont., earlier this week.

Alexandra Paul, who was 31, was in a vehicle with her baby boy on Tuesday afternoon when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 and crashed into the lineup of stopped cars.

It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul. <br><br>Our thoughts are with Alexandra's family, friends, and everyone who was fortunate enough to know her 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/odyqnPVCSW">https://t.co/odyqnPVCSW</a> —@SkateCanada

The Toronto native and her partner and husband, Mitchell Islam, won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian Championship medals and competed at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games.

Police say her baby was taken to a children's hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Skate Canada says Paul was a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance and sportsmanlike conduct.

She retired from competitive skating in 2016.