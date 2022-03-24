Canada's James, Radford win pairs bronze at figure skating worlds

Canada's Vanessa James and Eric Radford have won bronze in pairs figure skating at the world championships.

The 37-year-old Radford is the oldest skater competing at the event in Montpellier, France. He and James earned their medal with 197.22 points.

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the United States won gold with a score of 221.09.

Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara took silver with 199.55.

WATCH | James, Radford glide to world championship bronze:

Canada's James and Radford skate to world championship bronze medal Duration 7:50 Vanessa James and Eric Radford of Canada captured world championship bronze Thursday after scoring 130.78 in the free program in the pairs competition. 7:50

Five of the top pairs from last month's Beijing Olympics skipped the event to rest.

Skaters from Russia were also not allowed to compete after that country's invasion of Ukraine.

James, 34, said after Wednesday's short program that she and Radford were excited to compete at the world championships.

"Today was a day that we felt free, we felt motivated, we felt liberated," she said. "I felt this is the first or second time I think after the Olympics where I felt a pure enjoyment on the ice."

The Canadians entered Thursday's free skate in fifth place.

WATCH | Knierim, Frazier claim gold in pairs free skate: