Canada's James, Radford win pairs bronze at figure skating worlds

Canada's Vanessa James and Eric Radford have won bronze in pairs figure skating at the world championships in Montpellier, France.

Knierim, Frazier of U.S., claim gold; Japan's Miura, Kihara grab silver

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Vanessa James, left, and Eric Radford, right pose on the podium after a bronze medal-winning performance in the pairs free skating event at the ISU world figure skating championships in Montpellier, France on Thursday. (Pascal Guyot/AFP via Getty Images)

The 37-year-old Radford is the oldest skater competing at the event in Montpellier, France. He and James earned their medal with 197.22 points.

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the United States won gold with a score of 221.09.

Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara took silver with 199.55.

WATCH | James, Radford glide to world championship bronze:

Canada's James and Radford skate to world championship bronze medal

2 hours ago
Duration 7:50
Vanessa James and Eric Radford of Canada captured world championship bronze Thursday after scoring 130.78 in the free program in the pairs competition. 7:50

Five of the top pairs from last month's Beijing Olympics skipped the event to rest.

James, 34, said after Wednesday's short program that she and Radford were excited to compete at the world championships.

"Today was a day that we felt free, we felt motivated, we felt liberated," she said. "I felt this is the first or second time I think after the Olympics where I felt a pure enjoyment on the ice."

The Canadians entered Thursday's free skate in fifth place.

WATCH | Knierim, Frazier claim gold in pairs free skate:

Americans Knierim and Frazier capture world figure skating championship pairs gold

48 minutes ago
Duration 8:21
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of USA claimed gold at the world figure skating championships scoring 144.21 in the free program. 8:21
