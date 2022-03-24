Canada's James, Radford win pairs bronze at figure skating worlds
Knierim, Frazier of U.S., claim gold; Japan's Miura, Kihara grab silver
Canada's Vanessa James and Eric Radford have won bronze in pairs figure skating at the world championships.
The 37-year-old Radford is the oldest skater competing at the event in Montpellier, France. He and James earned their medal with 197.22 points.
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the United States won gold with a score of 221.09.
Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara took silver with 199.55.
WATCH | James, Radford glide to world championship bronze:
Five of the top pairs from last month's Beijing Olympics skipped the event to rest.
James, 34, said after Wednesday's short program that she and Radford were excited to compete at the world championships.
"Today was a day that we felt free, we felt motivated, we felt liberated," she said. "I felt this is the first or second time I think after the Olympics where I felt a pure enjoyment on the ice."
The Canadians entered Thursday's free skate in fifth place.
WATCH | Knierim, Frazier claim gold in pairs free skate:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?