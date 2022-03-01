Figure skating latest sport to ban Russian participation
Olympic gold medallist won't be able to participate at world championships
Russia was excluded from all international ice skating events as sporting sanctions continued to mount Tuesday following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The ISU said no athletes from Russia or its ally Belarus "shall be invited or allowed to participate" in its events until further notice.
"The ISU Council reiterates its solidarity with all those affected by the conflict in Ukraine and our thoughts are with the entire Ukrainian people and country," the ISU said in a statement.
Barring Russian skaters means the figure skating world championships later this month are expected to take place without Olympic gold medallist Anna Shcherbakova and her teammate Kamila Valieva, who was the focus of a still-unresolved doping dispute at the Winter Olympics last month.
The list of sports organizations banning Russia and Belarusian athletes continued to grow on Tuesday. The Federation of International Skiing (FIS) Council is banning competitors of those countries from participating in any FIS competition at any level through the end of the 2021-2022 season.
The International Volleyball Federation also said it had stripped Russia of hosting rights for the men's world championship in August and September and would seek another host country or countries.
"It would be impossible to prepare and stage the world championships in Russia due to the war in Ukraine," the FIVB board said.
WATCH | Ukrainian athletes call for Russia, Belarus to be banned from Paralympics:
Swimming Canada pulls out of short-course swimming championships in Russia
Meanwhile, Swimming Canada won't compete in this year's world short-course swimming championships in Kazan, Russia, because of that country's invasion of Ukraine.
"Swimming Canada, in solidarity with our global partners in sport, denounces Russia's attack on Ukraine, and will not attend any further events in Russia or Belarus until a peaceful resolution is reached," the organization said Tuesday in a statement.
The 2022 short-course championships, where events are contested in a 25-metre pool, is scheduled for December.
FINA, the world governing body of swimming, announced early Tuesday it would strip Russian president Vladimir Putin of the FINA Order award presented to him in 2014.
FINA also declared Tuesday athletes from Russia or Belarus, which supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine, will be allowed to compete as neutrals only with no flags, emblems or anthems.
On Monday, FINA called off August's world junior championships in Kazan, and threatened to withhold future events in Russia "if this grave crisis continues."
With files from CBC Sports
