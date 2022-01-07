Schizas surges to lead after women's short program at Canadian figure skating trials

Madeline Schizas of Oakville, Ont., is the leader after the women's short program at the Canadian figure skating championships.

The 18-year-old scored 72.05 points for a virtually flawless skate to Dulcea Si Tandra Mea Fiara, doing a double fist pump when she finished in front of no audience at TD Place Arena.

Veronik Mallet from Sept-Iles, Que., is second with 59.35, while two-time Olympian Gabrielle Daleman is third (58.48).

Watch live coverage of the event on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem continuing with the pairs short program at 5:30 p.m. ET and the men's short program at 6:50 p.m. ET.

The championships determine the Olympic team for Beijing. Canada has just one spot in women's singles at the Games, which was clinched by Schizas' 13th-place finish at the world championships last spring.

The trials are being held in front of no fans in Ottawa due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Ontario. The provincial government recently ruled that major events could have no more than 1,000 people in attendance.

The short programs for men, ice dance and pairs are later Friday.

The Olympic team will be named Sunday.