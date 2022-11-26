Content
Canada's Gilles, Poirier best in rhythm dance at Grand Prix Espoo

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier easily glided into first place in the rhythm dance on the first day of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event in Espoo, Finland on Friday. The Canadian duo scored 87.80 points to put themselves at the top of the 10-team field heading into Saturday's free dance.

Messing, Schizas both finish opening day in top 5

CBC Sports ·
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier easily glided into first place in the rhythm dance on the first day of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event in Espoo, Finland on Friday.

The Canadian duo scored 87.80 points, putting themselves at the top of the 10-team field heading into Saturday's free dance at the Grand Prix Espoo.

Not so close behind them are two American duos, with Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker in second (80.93), and Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko in third (76.20).

Fellow Canadian ice dancers Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus sit sixth with 72.38 points.

Canadians Gilles and Poirier best in rhythm dance at Espoo Grand Prix

Alaskan-born Canadian Keegan Messing is fourth after the men's short program with 80.12 points, while Kevin Aymoz of France leads the way with 88.96.

American phenom Ilia Malinin is in second (85.57), followed by Japan's Shun Sato (81.59).

Madeline Schizas of Oakville Ont., is fifth heading into the women's free skate after earning 65.19 points in the short program.

Belgium's Loena Hendrickx is first with 74.88, followed by Japan's Mai Mihara (73.58) and Mana Kawabe (67.03) in second and third, respectively.

The Grand Prix Espoo continues tomorrow with the free programs, starting at 5:45 a.m. ET. Watch live coverage on CBCSports.caCBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.

Canadian ice dancers and 'quad god' heading to Grand Prix Espoo

