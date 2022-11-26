Canadian ice dancers Gilles and Poirier golden again, winning Grand Prix Espoo

Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier won the ISU Grand Prix Espoo on Saturday for their second victory of the season.

Skating to music from the "Evita" soundtrack, the world bronze medallists finished with 219.49 points in Espoo, Finland — their best-ever international score. Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker of the U.S. were second (202.46), while Finland's Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis won the bronze (191.79).

"What worked well this week is how much we trusted our training and trusted each other," said Poirier. "We didn't force anything and really let the skating happen by itself like we know how to do. We are really proud of our performance today."

Gilles and Poirier opened the season with a victory at Skate Canada International last month. They'll vie for gold at the Grand Prix Final, running from Dec. 8-11 in Turin, Italy.

Canadian Madeline Schizas finished fifth in women's singles with 187.84 points.

Japan's Mai Mihara won the gold with 204.14, while Belgium's Loena Hendrickx (197.41) claimed silver ahead of Japan's Mana Kawabe (203.91).

Canada's Keegan Messing finished eighth in the men's competition in his Grand Prix finale. The 30-year-old, who plans to retire after this season, had been fourth after Friday's short program, but fell badly on his opening quadruple toe-loop, hitting the side of his head on the ice. He scored 205.02.

American Ilia Malinin captured the gold with 278.39 points after landing four quads in the free skate.

Japan's Shun Sato won silver (262.21), followed by France's Kevin Aymoz (255.69).

In the pairs competition, Italy's Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini topped the podium with 189.74 points after posting the best score in both the short program and free skate.

Germany's Alisa Efimova and Ruben Blommaert won silver (170.75), while Georgia's Anastasiia Metelkina and Daniil Parkman took home bronze (166.56).

The Grand Prix Espoo is the sixth and final Grand Prix of the season. Skaters are assigned to two Grand Prix events, and the top six in each discipline compete in the Grand Prix Final, Dec. 8-11 in Turin, Italy.

