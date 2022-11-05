Canadian pairs duo Stellato-Dudek, Deschamps lead after short program at Grand Prix de France
Canada's Fournier Beaudry, Soerensen sit 2nd after rhythm dance
Two Canadian figure skating duos got off to a strong start at the Grand Prix de France on Friday in Angers.
Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps topped the standings in the pairs short program despite a fall, while ice dancers Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen are in second place after the rhythm dance.
The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek, who is the oldest first-time medallist in Grand Prix history, is in position to set the record for oldest Grand Prix winner. She returned to figure skating after a 16-year competition break.
A victory on Saturday will also give Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps a spot in December's Grand Prix final in Torino.
Montreal's Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen racked up 82.38 points in the rhythm dance earlier in the day, with only Italian Olympians Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri scoring higher (83.52). France's Evgeniia Lopareva and Geoffrey Brissaud are far back in third place with 73.17.
Canada's other ice dance duo in the competition, Molly Langhan and Dmitre Razgulajevs, are at the bottom of the standings in 10th place (60.78).
The other Canadian in action on Friday was Wesley Chiu, who sits 11th out of 12 skaters with 67.95 points in the men's short program. Japan's Sōta Yamamoto is in first place (92.42), followed by compatriot Kazuki Tomono (89.46) and France's Adam Siao Him Fa (88.00).
The women's short program kicked off the day, with Belgium's Loena Hendrickx leading the way with 72.75 points. South Korea's Kim Ye-Lim sits second with 68.93, while Japan's Mana Kawabe is third (68.83).
The Grand Prix de France is the third ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season, following Skate Canada International and Skate America.
Watch live coverage of the Grand Prix de France on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android. Action continues on Saturday.
WATCH | Asher Hill recaps Skate Canada International:
Schedule of events
- Saturday, Nov. 5: Women's free (8 a.m. ET), ice dance free dance (10:10 a.m. ET), men's free (12 p.m. ET), pairs free (2:10 p.m. ET)
- Sunday, Nov. 6: Gala (8:30 a.m. ET)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?