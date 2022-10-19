Silence on Valieva doping scandal has figure skaters still unsure about Olympic medals
Teen's positive test could nix Russian gold in team event, bump Canada to bronze
Every once in a while, Nathan Chen and the rest of the American figure skaters who finished second in the team event at the Beijing Olympics will get on a group chat and catch up on everything happening in their lives.
Things that aren't happening, too, like a medal ceremony for the Winter Games.
Eight months after finishing behind the Russians, the U.S. team has yet to receive its medals or even know whether they will be silver or gold. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency only recently completed its painfully slow investigation into Kamila Valieva, the now-16-year-old wunderkind whose positive doping test that surfaced during the opening week of the Olympics led to its biggest scandal in years.
The U.S. team could then be elevated to gold, Japan to silver and the fourth-place Canadians to the bronze medal.
WATCH | Latest on Russian figure skating scandal:
RUSADA did not reveal the results of its investigation, though it did say the next step would be to hold disciplinary hearings in September or early October. That timeframe has come and gone without any updates.
"That's probably the hardest part, having no knowledge of the situation," Chen, who also won individual gold in Beijing, told The Associated Press. "We get updates and it's always, 'We have no idea what's going on.' That's super annoying."
That probably won't happen any time soon, though. If Valieva was found to have violated doping rules, she would likely appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. And if she's cleared, it would be the World Anti-Doping Agency or International Skating Union that presumably would appeal to the highest court in international sport.
Sarah Hirshland, the CEO of the USOPC, called the delay in the awarding of medals "an outrageous situation."
"I'd like to tell you that I'm less mad or less frustrated," Hirshland said recently. "Our No. 1 priority is to make sure that our Team USA athletes, who are sitting without their medals, know that we haven't forgotten them."
It's a complex case, made even more so because of Valieva's protected status due to her age. But if she was found to have doped and the decision is upheld through appeals, the entire Russian team could be stripped of gold; Valieva had the highest scores in both the short program and free skate, giving her team the maximum points in the event.
WATCH | Valieva misses individual podium:
"It's always on our mind," said Madison Chock, who along with partner Evan Bates performed their free dance in the team event. "It is what it is. It's not something within our control at the moment. We just take those little bits of news that we hear and absorb them and let them be."
Chen is taking the year off, though. So are Olympic teammates Karen Chen and Vincent Zhou, while longtime ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue headed into retirement after the Winter Games.
They might have a little more time to ponder the fate of their Olympic team medals.
"I'm glad I have a really awesome team going through this together," Nathan Chen said. "We have each other's backs."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?