Canadian teen Madeline Schizas claims her 1st national figure skating title

Skating to Puccini's Madama Butterfly in Saturday's long program, 18-year-old Madeline Schizas from Oakville, Ont., wasn't flawless but her total score of 198.24 was good enough for gold at the Canadian figure skating championships in Ottawa.

18-year-old from Oakville, Ont., all but secures trip to Beijing Olympics next month

Madeline Schizas of Oakville, Ont., became a first-time Canadian figure skating champion on Saturday in Ottawa, posting a total score of 198.24 to beat Veronik Mallet of Sept-Iles, Que. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images/File)

Veronik Mallet of Sept-Iles, Que., scored 170.65 for silver, while two-time Olympic and world bronze medallist Gabrielle Daleman was third (167.50).

The title was Schizas' to lose as she took a lead of more than 12 points from the short program into Saturday's long program.

Because of safety concerns and provincial crowd restrictions due to the recent COVID-19 surge, the event is being held in front of no fans at TD Place Arena.

The championships determine Canada's Beijing Olympic figure skating team, which will be announced Sunday. Canada has one berth in women's singles, two in pairs and men's singles, and three in ice dance.

The men's singles, pairs and ice dance free programs were scheduled for later in the day.

