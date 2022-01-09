Skip to Main Content
Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing's Olympics in limbo as he awaits negative COVID test results

Keegan Messing, Canada's men's figure skating champion, is at risk of missing the Olympics.

Men's national champion remains in Canada days before competition begins

Devin Heroux · CBC Sports ·
Skating to "Home" by Phillip Phillips, a tribute to his infant son Wyatt, Keegan Messing scored 258.03 to win gold at the National Skating Championships on Saturday in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Canada's national champion in men's figure skating is at risk of missing the Winter Olympics.

CBC Sports has learned Keegan Messing is still in Canada and awaiting the necessary COVID testing results for travel to Beijing. All participants traveling to the Games are required to produce two negative PCR results before being able to board a flight.

"We are hopeful he will be able to travel soon. We will provide an update in the coming days," said Caroline Sharp, a spokesperson with the Canadian Olympic Committee

The 29-year-old, a dual Canadian-American citizen from Girdwood, Ak., captured his first national title in early January. It was expected he would be participate for Canada in the team event, which begins Thursday. The team lineup is expected to be announced Wednesday in Beijing.

The men's long program of the team event is slated for Monday, Feb. 7. Canada won gold in the team event four years ago in Pyeongchang. 

Roman Sadovsky makes up the second half of Canada's men's figure skating team. The 22-year-old from Toronto placed second at nationals.

