COC exploring appeal, insists Canadian figure skating team should be awarded Beijing 2022 bronze

The Canadian Olympic Committee says it continues to believe Canada's figure skating team deserves the bronze medal from the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and a statement from the International Skating Union to explain its reallocation of medals following a Russian skater's doping ban is insufficient.

The ISU decided that Russia should drop from the gold-medal position to bronze despite the disqualification of Kamila Valieva. Canada finished fourth in the event in Beijing, behind Russia, the United States and Japan.

"We don't believe the ISU statement provides further clarity or justification and continue to believe the Canadian team should be awarded the bronze medal following the CAS decision," the COC said in a statement on the ISU ruling regarding the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games figure skating team event on Friday.

"We are working closely with Skate Canada to explore our options for appeal."

The ISU published amended standings from the competition after Valieva's ban that removed her maximum 10 points from each of her two events but did not add an extra point to the other teams below her.

The new results had Russia a point ahead of Canada, while the U.S. and Japan were bumped up a spot.

In a statement Friday, the ISU said the reallocation of points could negatively affect the relative team ranking.

"We are looking at options right now and will publish our decision early next week," a Skate Canada spokesperson said in an email.