Schizas leads after women's short program at Canadian figure skating championships
Lia Pereira, Fiona Bombardier currently in 2nd and 3rd, respectively
Madeline Schizas is the leader after the women's singles short program on Friday at the Canadian figure skating championships in Oshawa, Ont..
The 19-year-old from Oakville, Ont., scored 68.52 for her "Black Swan" program, despite a bobble on her triple loop.
Lia Pereira (Milton, Ont.), who's also competing in pairs at the national championships with Trent Michaud (Trenton, Ont.), had 61.21 points, while Fiona Bombardier (Newmarket, Ont.), the daughter of two-time Olympian Josee Chouinard, was third with 60.52.
The Canadian championships will help determine the team for the world championships in March in Saitama, Japan. Canada has one entry in women's singles at worlds.
