Madeline Schizas holds off 16-year-old Kaiya Ruiter to win Canadian figure skating title

The Canadian Press ·
A figure skater holds one of her skates with one hand to perform a move during a program.
Kaiya Ruiter, a 16-year-old from Calgary, had the highest free-skate score of 129.82, climbing from sixth place after the short program to capture silver.

Fiona Bombardier, the daughter of two-time Olympian Joseé Chouinard, claimed the bronze (180.54).

The national event determines Canada's team for the world championships in March in Saitama, Japan. Canada has just one berth in women's singles.

The world junior championships are in Calgary.

