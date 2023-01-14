Madeline Schizas holds off 16-year-old Kaiya Ruiter to win Canadian figure skating title

Madeline Schizas captured her second consecutive Canadian figure skating title Saturday.

Skating to music from West Side Story, the 19-year-old from Oakville, Ont., scored 128.15 points for her free program, and 196.47 overall.

Kaiya Ruiter, a 16-year-old from Calgary, had the highest free-skate score of 129.82, climbing from sixth place after the short program to capture silver.

Fiona Bombardier, the daughter of two-time Olympian Joseé Chouinard, claimed the bronze (180.54).

WATCH l Schizas secures 1st place in women's short program with 196.47 overall score:

The national event determines Canada's team for the world championships in March in Saitama, Japan. Canada has just one berth in women's singles.

The world junior championships are in Calgary.