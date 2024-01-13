Ruiter halts Schizas's 3-peat bid in women's program at Canadian figure skating championships

The moment wasn't too big for Kaiya Ruiter.

The 17-year-old Calgarian won Saturday's free skate in her hometown to claim the Canadian women's figure skating championship.

Trailing two-time champion Madeline Schizas after Friday's short program, Ruiter laid down her best free-skate score this season to take the crown at WinSport Arena.

"Just having that skate out there, that just felt like magic to me," Ruiter said. "That was one of the most special performances I've ever had in my life and just to get to share that with my family and friends and everyone that I love, it's just surreal."

WATCH | Ruiter wins women's title in hometown:

The teenager, who will compete for Canada at the Youth Olympic Games starting Friday in Gangwon, South Korea, posted a total score of 180.86 points.

After her free skate that scored 122.61, Ruiter watched on a television screen behind the kiss-and-cry area as 20-year-old Schizas of Oakville, Ont., struggled to cleanly land jumps.

Schizas hugged Ruiter and congratulated the victor, but was incredulous at her own performance that scored third-place marks to drop her to the silver medal with 172.90 total points.

Schizas was denied the first women's three-peat since Joannie Rochette capped a run of six straight titles in 2010, and fell well short of her goal of 200 points in Calgary.

"I just, like, walked my way through the program making mistakes one after another after another," Schizas said. "I cannot pinpoint one good thing that happened in that program. It was a waste of everyone's time including mine."

'We support each other'

Ruiter finished second to Schizas last year's nationals in Oshawa, Ont.

"I look up to her very much," Ruiter said. "I've known Madeline for a very long time and she's such an incredible competitor and we support each other."

Ruiter's parents, a grandmother, three sisters and a passel of friends were among the spectators loudly cheering the hometown athlete, who skated to Florian Christl's "Inspiration" on Saturday.

"Hard work pays off and it'll pay off at some point even if you don't know when," Ruiter said. "I just always want to go out to every competition and just enjoy it. You never know how many you're going to get and I just want to soak in every moment I have."

Canada's 2023 junior women's champion Hetty Shi of Mississauga, Ont., was third with a score of 162.51.

More nationals champions in ice dance, pairs and men's singles were to be crowned Saturday.

Results at nationals factor into Skate Canada's team selection for the Four Continents championship Jan. 30 to Feb. 4 in Shanghai, as well as the world championship March 18-24 in Montreal, but are not the only criteria.

Scores and results from previous world championships and this season's Grand Prix circuit are also considered.

Three ice dance teams, three pairs, two men and one woman will compete on home ice in Montreal's world championship.

Canada will send a full complement of three ice dance teams, three pairs, three men and three women to Shanghai.

Live coverage of the Canadian figure skating championships continues Saturday with the pairs free skate at 6:25 p.m. ET, and men's free skate at 8:40 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

The gala exhibition goes live on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.