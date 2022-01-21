Canada's Soucisse, Firus place 4th in ice dance at Four Continents

Caroline Green and Michael Parsons of the United States won the ice dance title at the Four Continents figure skating championships on Friday, while Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea took the lead in the men's short program.

Green and Parsons had the lead from Thursday's rhythm dance and extended it in the free dance to score a total 200.59 points for what was the biggest win of their career together.

That continued a run of four consecutive U.S. ice dance gold medals at Four Continents since 2018. There was no competition last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Daisuke Takahashi, a former world champion in men's singles skating, won his first major medal in ice dance with partner Kana Muramoto, taking the silver on 181.91. Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko of the U.S. were third on 175.67.

Châteauguay's Carolane Soucisse paired with Vancouver's Shane Firus to finish fourth in both the rhythm dance and free dance competitions to combine for a total of 172.45, placing just behind Carreira and Ponomarenko.

"I thought that was SUPER" 🇨🇦⛸<br><br>Canada's Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus finish just outside the ice dance podium in fourth at the Four Continents figure skating championships <a href="https://t.co/hacSEtRedE">pic.twitter.com/hacSEtRedE</a> —@CBCOlympics

Canada entered two other pairs, with Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac placing fifth, and Haley Sales and Nikolas Wamsteeker finishing just behind in sixth.

Cha is on track to win South Korea's first Four Continents men's medal after he landed a quadruple salchow on his way to scoring 98.96 to take first place in the short program ahead of two Japanese skaters. Kazuki Tomono landed two quads and is second on 97.10. Kao Miura is third on 88.37.

Cha is one of the few competitors at Four Continents who is expected to skate at next month's Olympics. With the coronavirus a concern for teams, Canada, the U.S. and Japan have all sent skaters who did not make their Olympic rosters.

Canada's Joseph Phan sits in 10th with a score of 69.70, with Corey Cirelli just behind in 11th with 69.57.