Canada's Les Suprêmes successfully defend world synchronized skating title

Les Suprêmes, from St-Léonard, Que., claimed its second straight gold medal at the ISU world synchronized skating championships on Saturday in Lake Placid, N.Y.

There were no changes to the top four after Friday's short program as Les Suprêmes took top spot with a season-best 240.98 points, four more than last year's winning performance.

The national bronze medallists entered the competition with two international medals this season, including a victory at the Spring Cup in Italy.

"It's an honour to be on the podium today, we've been working super hard all season and improving our programs after every competition. It's a great reward after a long season," said captain Julia Bernardo. "We're going to take some time to relax and then in a few weeks we are going to head into our new season.

"We'll have some summer training camps and hope to work towards the next world championships."

National champions Nexxice finished fourth for the second consecutive year with 228.08 points. The team from Burlington, Ont., also collected two international podiums prior to worlds, highlighted by a gold medal at the Hevelius Cup in Poland.

The Helsinki Rockettes from Finland won silver with 239.56 and their compatriots Team Unique were third with 237.68.

There were 23 entries in total at the world championships with 535 skaters representing 19 nations at the 22nd edition of the event that started in 2000.