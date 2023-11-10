Canadian ice dancers sit 1-2 after rhythm dance at Cup of China

Canadians are atop the ice dance standings in China.

Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha are in first place after the rhythm dance in Chongqing, scoring 82.02 points to hold the slight edge over Skate Canada champions Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, who scored 81.04.

Lajoie, of Boucherville, Que., and Lagha, of Saint-Hubert, Que., broke through last season with wins at the Budapest Trophy and Ondrej Nepela Memorial before placing second at nationals.

They finished second at Skate America this season behind only Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S., the reigning Olympic silver medallists.

Now, the 23-year-old Canadian duo are leading their more accomplished teammates in Gilles and Poirier, who claimed bronze at last year's worlds.

Gilles, of Toronto, and Poirier, of Unionville, Ont., have won four consecutive Grand Prix events, including the final last season.

Meanwhile, Canadian pairs team Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps hold a solid lead after their free dance, scoring 70.39 points as they pursue a second straight Grand Prix victory after also winning Skate Canada.

Stellato-Dudek, the 40-year-old born in Chicago, and Deschamps, a 31-year-old from Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., sit ahead of second-place Italians Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini at 66.33.

Madeline Schizas, the 20-year-old from Oakville, Ont. was seventh in the women's free dance with 61.53 points. World bronze medallist Loena Hendrickx of Belgium was first.

"I was a little early in time," Hendrickx said of the axel. "I was standing a bit longer before my axel and the concentration was gone, but I just have to jump anyway."

Uno returns with flair

Meanwhile, two-time world champion Shoma Uno of Japan showed no signs of rust on his return to competitive figure dominating the men's short program.

In his first Grand Prix event this year, Uno landed a quad flip, a quadruple toe-loop, triple toe-loop combination and a triple axel for a total of 105.25 points, 14 points ahead of Adam Siao Him Fa of France.

"I did a good job with the jumps today and the whole package. The speed was not as good," said Uno, who skated to "I Love You Kung Fu" and "Clair de Lune."

Uno, who is coached by former skater Stephane Lambiel, has not performed in an official event since capturing his second world title in March in Japan. He is debuting two new programs here.

"As for the presentation, I don't think I did such a good job," Uno said. "At this competition, I don't think about the result or the points, I just want to show my program."

The Cup of China is the fourth of six events in the Grand Prix Series, where skaters compete and collect points to qualify for the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Beijing from December 7-10.

Two-time world bronze medallist Boyang Jin, who was eighth in France, gave the home fans a thrill when he finished fourth with 87.44 points.Hendrickx singled a double axel but landed a triple flip and a triple lutz, triple toe combination for a total of 70.65 points.

Japan's Rinka Watanabe was second with 65.09 followed by compatriot Hana Yoshida with 64.65.

The competition wraps up on Saturday with the men's, women's and pairs' free skates and the free dance.