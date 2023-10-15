Content
Canada wins first 2 games at World Mixed Curling Championship in Scotland

So far so good for Felix Asselin's Canadian crew at the World Mixed Curling Championship in Scotland on Sunday.

Felix Asselin's crew defeats Finland, Chinese Taipei

The Canadian Press ·
A men's curler eyes his shot.
Felix Asselin's Canadian crew began the World Mixed Curling Championship 2-0 on Sunday after wins over Finland and Chinese Tapei in Scotland. (Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press/File)

Asselin of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Que., with vice-skip Laurie St-Georges, second Emile Asselin and lead Emily Riley, defeated Finland 10-1 and Chinese Taipei 8-3 in Group B round robin action on Saturday.

Canada plays in a pool with Slovenia, New Zealand, Poland, Australia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania and Chinese Taipei.

Canada is the defending champion.

With files from CBC Sports

