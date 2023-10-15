Canada wins first 2 games at World Mixed Curling Championship in Scotland
So far so good for Felix Asselin's Canadian crew at the World Mixed Curling Championship in Scotland on Sunday.
Felix Asselin's crew defeats Finland, Chinese Taipei
Asselin of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Que., with vice-skip Laurie St-Georges, second Emile Asselin and lead Emily Riley, defeated Finland 10-1 and Chinese Taipei 8-3 in Group B round robin action on Saturday.
Canada plays in a pool with Slovenia, New Zealand, Poland, Australia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania and Chinese Taipei.
Canada is the defending champion.
With files from CBC Sports