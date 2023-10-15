Canada beats Australia to remain perfect at mixed curling worlds
Australia down 3-2 after 4 ends before Canada pulls away with deuces in 5th, 7th
Canada improved to 3-0 at the World Mixed Curling Championship with a 7-2 seven-end victory over Australia on Sunday in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Canada never trailed in the contest after scoring two in the opening end.
Australia was down 3-2 after four ends before Canada pulled away with a deuce in the fifth and two more in the seventh.
The win vaulted the Montreal rink of skip Felix Asselin, vice-skip Laurie St-Georges, second Emile Asselin and lead Emily Rileyinto first place in pool B.
Canada next plays winless Lithuania (0-2) on Monday.
Despite being undefeated, Canada is not resting on its laurels.
"We are feeling good with the energy level at the moment," said Emile Asselin. "Having experience at national events is a big advantage because playing a long week of curling can be unknown territory."