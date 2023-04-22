Canada duo Jones, Laing open world mixed curling championship with win over Scotland
The Canadian combo of Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing scored four in the first end, stole one in the second and then coasted to an 8-4 victory over Scotland in their opening game of the world mixed doubles curling championship on Friday night.
Canadian team scores 4 in 1st end en route to 8-4 victory in opening game
The Canadian combo of Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing scored four in the first end, stole one in the second and then coasted to an 8-4 victory over Scotland in their opening game of the world mixed doubles curling championship on Friday night.
The husband and wife team from Winnipeg, Man., beat Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds, to start the week-long competition in Gangneung, South Korea.
Canada allowed Scotland to score one in the third, two in the fifth and one in the seventh, while scoring one in the fourth, two in the sixth, leading to handshakes after seven ends.
Jones curled 89 per cent in the game, while Laing was 73. Dodds curled 70 per cent while Mouat was 65.
Canada's next game is against the Netherlands.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?