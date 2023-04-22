Canada duo Jones, Laing open world mixed curling championship with win over Scotland

The Canadian combo of Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing scored four in the first end, stole one in the second and then coasted to an 8-4 victory over Scotland in their opening game of the world mixed doubles curling championship on Friday night.

The husband and wife team from Winnipeg, Man., beat Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds, to start the week-long competition in Gangneung, South Korea.

Canada allowed Scotland to score one in the third, two in the fifth and one in the seventh, while scoring one in the fourth, two in the sixth, leading to handshakes after seven ends.

Jones curled 89 per cent in the game, while Laing was 73. Dodds curled 70 per cent while Mouat was 65.

Canada's next game is against the Netherlands.