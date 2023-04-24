Canada 4-1 at mixed doubles curling worlds, tied with Estonia atop Group A
Jennifer Jones, husband Brent Laing down Italy and Australia on Monday
Canada's Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing picked up a pair of wins on Monday at the world mixed doubles curling championship in Gangneung, South Korea.
The duo defeated Italy's Stefania Constantini and Sebastiano Arman 8-4 before dishing Australia's Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt an 11-6 loss in the evening session.
After playing from behind for much of the game, Canada took its first lead over Italy with a deuce in the fifth end. The Italians tied it with a single in the sixth but a pair of deuces from the Canadians in the final two ends allowed them to earn the victory.
Canada had a faster start against Australia, jumping out to a 6-2 lead through five ends. However, Australia finished a four-ender with a draw to tie it up.
Canada responded with five in the seventh and Australia conceded with one end to go.
Jones and Laing are 4-1 and atop Group A alongside Estonia (4-1) and Scotland (4-1). The Canadians will play the Czech Republic on Tuesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?