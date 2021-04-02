Skip to Main Content

Canada's Bottcher opens men's world curling championship with win over Scotland

Canada's Brendan Bottcher opened the men's world curling championship Friday with a 9-6 win over Scotland.

Tournament underway in Calgary bubble

The Canadian Press ·
Team Canada skip Brendan Bottcher, centre, makes a shot as lead Karrick Martin, right, and second Brad Thiessen sweep while playing Scotland in the opener at the men's world curling championship in Calgary on Friday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Bottcher's team from Edmonton trailed the Scots by three points after five ends, but scored two in the sixth, seventh and ninth ends and stole a point in the 10th en route to victory.

The 14-country championship at Calgary's WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre.is held with no spectators.

Participants are confined to the arena and hotel to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

