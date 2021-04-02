Canada's Bottcher opens men's world curling championship with win over Scotland
Canada's Brendan Bottcher opened the men's world curling championship Friday with a 9-6 win over Scotland.
Tournament underway in Calgary bubble
Canada's Brendan Bottcher opened the men's world curling championship Friday with a 9-6 win over Scotland.
The host country was to face Japan later Friday.
Bottcher's team from Edmonton trailed the Scots by three points after five ends, but scored two in the sixth, seventh and ninth ends and stole a point in the 10th en route to victory.
The 14-country championship at Calgary's WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre.is held with no spectators.
Participants are confined to the arena and hotel to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
WATCH | That Curling Show: men's world curling championship begins Friday:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?