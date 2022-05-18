Canadian men use extra frame to hand 1st loss to Scotland at junior curling worlds
Women's team take 9-8 loss to Sweden, rebound with 11-7 win over Denmark
Canada's men's team picked up a big win over previously undefeated Scotland, while the women's team split its games Wednesday at the world junior curling championships.
Owen Purcell's Halifax rink improved to 3-3 with a 7-6 extra-end win over Scotland's James Craik (5-1).
Canada picked up the steal in the extra frame when Craik overcurled and mishit Canada's shot stone.
Women's skip Isabelle Ladouceur and her team from Sudbury, Ont., came up just shot in a 9-8 loss to Sweden's Moa Dryburgh (3-3) before rebounding with an 11-7 win over Karolina Jensen of Denmark (0-6).
The game against Sweden was tied 8-8 in the 10th end when Canada couldn't sit shot stone on its last attempt, meaning Sweden didn't have to throw its final shot to win.
Ladouceur's squad used an efficient start to take a 7-2 lead over the Danes after five ends.
Denmark scored three points in the sixth, but Canada maintained a lead by scoring two in the seventh and ninth ends to win the game.
Ladouceur faces Delaney Strouse of the United States (5-1) on Thursday.
The Canadians are fifth in the men's standings and seventh in the women's with three games remaining.
The top four teams in each competition advance to Saturday's semifinals.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?