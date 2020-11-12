Watch the World Curling Tour: Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Curling Tour Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic event.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET
Coverage begins on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET, and continues with another draw at 7 p.m. ET.
Return on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, with action continuing through the weekend and including Sunday's final.
