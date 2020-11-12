Skip to Main Content
Watch the World Curling Tour: Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Curling Tour Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic event.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET

World Curling Tour: Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic on CBC - Match #1

Some of Canada's top curlers will try to sweep up a good chunk of the $20,000 purse from the Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic. 0:00

Coverage begins on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET, and continues with another draw at 7 p.m. ET.

Return on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, with action continuing through the weekend and including Sunday's final.

