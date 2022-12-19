Content
World Curling Federation extends competition ban on Russia, Belarus

The World Curling Federation has extended a ban on Russia and Belarus from its events through to the end of the 2022-23 season.

Concern exists that involvement will 'damage the integrity of the events'

The Canadian Press ·
A close up shot shows a red topped curling rock to the right sitting on the ice inside the house that is made up of a blue outside ring, white middle ring and a red inside ring.
The World Curling Federation announced on Monday it was extending the ban of Russian and Belarussian athletes from competition through the end of the 2022-23 season. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The World Curling Federation has extended a ban on Russia and Belarus from its events through to the end of the 2022-23 season.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and Belarus supported it, the WCF booted both countries from all events, including the world championships, and made the ban effective until the end of 2022.

"This has now been extended following concerns that their involvement would damage the integrity of the events due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine," the WCF said Monday in a statement.

Ottawa is the host city of the 2023 men's world curling championship April 1-9.

Russia was a silver medallist at the 2021 women's world curling championship and a bronze medallist in 2018.

Under a WCF rule, the board can remove a team or member association from any WCF event "if in the sole opinion of the board, their presence at the event would damage the event or put the safety of the participants or the good order of the event at risk."

