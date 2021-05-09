Americans beat Sweden for women's world curling bronze
Switzerland set to face Russia in gold-medal game
American Tabitha Peterson defeated Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 9-5 on Sunday to win bronze at the world women's curling championship.
Peterson scored five points in the seventh end to put the game out of reach.
Defending champion Silvana Tirinzoni was scheduled to play Russia's Alina Kovaleva for the gold medal later in the day at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre.
WATCH | Americans capture world curling bronze medal:
Canada's Kerri Einarson was eliminated in the qualification round on Saturday after an 8-3 loss to Sweden.
Her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur split its 14 games at the competition.
Canada's last podium appearance at this event came in 2018 when Jennifer Jones won gold in North Bay, Ont.
Einarson locked up a spot for Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics by making the top-six playoff cut.
WATCH | Debriefing Canada's performance at the men's and women's world championships:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?