Americans beat Sweden for women's world curling bronze

American Tabitha Peterson defeated Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 9-5 on Sunday to win bronze at the world women's curling championship.

Peterson scored five points in the seventh end to put the game out of reach.

Defending champion Silvana Tirinzoni was scheduled to play Russia's Alina Kovaleva for the gold medal later in the day at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre.

Canada's Kerri Einarson was eliminated in the qualification round on Saturday after an 8-3 loss to Sweden.

Her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur split its 14 games at the competition.

Canada's last podium appearance at this event came in 2018 when Jennifer Jones won gold in North Bay, Ont.

Einarson locked up a spot for Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics by making the top-six playoff cut.

