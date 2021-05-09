Skip to Main Content

Americans beat Sweden for women's world curling bronze

American Tabitha Peterson defeated Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 9-5 on Sunday to win bronze at the world women's curling championship.

Switzerland set to face Russia in gold-medal game

The Canadian Press ·
United States second Becca Hamilton, centre, celebrates with her teammates after defeating Sweden in the bronze medal final at the women's world curling championship in Calgary, on Sunday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Peterson scored five points in the seventh end to put the game out of reach.

Defending champion Silvana Tirinzoni was scheduled to play Russia's Alina Kovaleva for the gold medal later in the day at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre.

WATCH | Americans capture world curling bronze medal:

USA capture world curling bronze medal after big 7th end against Sweden

USA defeated Sweden 9-5 Sunday winning the bronze medal at the world women's curling championship in Calgary scoring five in the seventh end to go ahead for good. 0:54

Canada's Kerri Einarson was eliminated in the qualification round on Saturday after an 8-3 loss to Sweden.

Her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur split its 14 games at the competition.

Canada's last podium appearance at this event came in 2018 when Jennifer Jones won gold in North Bay, Ont.

Einarson locked up a spot for Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics by making the top-six playoff cut.

WATCH | Debriefing Canada's performance at the men's and women's world championships:

Debriefing Canada's performance at the men's and women's world championships

Kerri Einarson, Brad Gushue, Brendan Bottcher, Amy Nixon and German skip Daniela Jentsch join That Curling Show to discuss the women's worlds and look ahead to the mixed doubles world championship. 1:03:08
