Canada's Einarson eliminated at curling worlds after loss to Sweden

Canada's Kerri Einarson was eliminated at the world women's curling championship Saturday in Calgary after dropping an 8-3 decision to Sweden's Anna Hasselborg.

Sweden did not let Canada generate much offence, regularly forcing the Einarson side to singles.

Hasselborg, the reigning Olympic champion, was in top form. She drew for a deuce in the seventh for a 7-3 lead and made a brilliant runback double-takeout in the eighth end.

When Einarson gave up a steal of one, Canada conceded the game. Sweden advanced to play Russia's Alina Kovaleva in the evening semifinal.

Both Canadian teams at the world championships fail to make it past the quarterfinals. <br><br>And for the first time ever, Canada fails to win at least one medal at a world curling championship. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbccurl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbccurl</a> —@Devin_Heroux

Denmark's Madeleine Dupont played American Tabitha Peterson in the other qualification game. The winner meets top-seeded Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland in the afternoon semifinal.

Medal games are scheduled for Sunday at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre.

