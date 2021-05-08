Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Curling·Breaking

Canada's Einarson eliminated at curling worlds after loss to Sweden

Canada's Kerri Einarson was eliminated at the world women's curling championship Saturday in Calgary after dropping an 8-3 decision to Sweden's Anna Hasselborg.

Team clinched Olympic berth for Canada on Friday

The Canadian Press ·
From left to right, Team Canada's Briane Meilleur, third Val Sweeting, skip Kerri Einarson, and second Shannon Birchard discuss strategy against Sweden in a qualification game at the women's world curling champiponships in Calgary on Saturday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Kerri Einarson was eliminated at the world women's curling championship Saturday in Calgary after dropping an 8-3 decision to Sweden's Anna Hasselborg.

Sweden did not let Canada generate much offence, regularly forcing the Einarson side to singles.

Hasselborg, the reigning Olympic champion, was in top form. She drew for a deuce in the seventh for a 7-3 lead and made a brilliant runback double-takeout in the eighth end.

When Einarson gave up a steal of one, Canada conceded the game. Sweden advanced to play Russia's Alina Kovaleva in the evening semifinal.

Denmark's Madeleine Dupont played American Tabitha Peterson in the other qualification game. The winner meets top-seeded Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland in the afternoon semifinal.

Medal games are scheduled for Sunday at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre.

WATCH | Team Canada breaks down their double clinch day at the women's worlds

Canada qualifies for Olympics, secures playoff spot at women's curling worlds

Sports

20 hours ago
1:04
With Switzerland's 8-3 victory over Germany at the world women's curling championship, Canada reaches the playoffs and earns a berth at the 2022 Winter Olympics. 1:04
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now