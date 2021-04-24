Germany cleared to compete with 3 players at women's curling worlds
Remaining 2 members of rink unable to play due to positive COVID-19 tests
Team Germany has been medically cleared to compete at the 2021 World Women's Curling Championship after two positive COVID-19 tests earlier in the week.
The World Curling Federation made the announcement Thursday night — just before the tournament was to start Friday morning.
The German squad had two positive COVID-19 tests upon arrival in Calgary, leaving the team's playing status uncertain.
But the WCF said in a release that "after an investigation and additional testing — including testing for variants of concern — it has been determined that the individuals from Team Germany who have consistently returned negative COVID-19 results will now be allowed to compete," while the unidentified individuals who tested positive will remain in isolation until medically cleared.
Extenuating circumstance calls for extraordinary measures at women’s world curling championship. <br><br>Waiving Rule C2(k) stating teams have to start with four players. Germany allowed to play with three. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbccurl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbccurl</a> <a href="https://t.co/u8na8881cK">pic.twitter.com/u8na8881cK</a>—@Devin_Heroux
Despite the rules stating a team needs four athletes, Team Germany will compete in the championship with three players, with the situation qualifying as an "extenuating circumstance."
The competing members of Team Germany will undergo rapid testing every morning prior to the first session of the day, followed immediately by a PCR test.
Germany begins play Friday morning against Russia. The Russian entry will be called RCF at the tournament. The country is serving a two-year World Anti-Doping Agency ban.
Kerri Einarson and her Manitoba-based rink will be representing Canada.
THAT CURLING SHOW | Val Sweeting on representing Canada:
