Canada's Einarson routs Italy in women's world curling championship opener

Canada's Kerri Einarson opened the women's world curling championship on Saturday with a 9-2 win over Stefania Constantini of Italy. The hosts stole seven points, including two in the first end and three in the second, en route to a first victory at the CN Centre.

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Kerri Einarson, left, and her squad defeated Italy 9-2 to open the women's world curling championship in Prince George, B.C., on Saturday. (@CurlingCanada/Twitter)

Einarson made all her draws over the first six ends, while Constantini struggled in that department.

Canada led 7-1 at the fifth-end break and stole another deuce in the sixth. Italy conceded after scoring a single point in the seventh.

Constantini, 22, won Olympic mixed doubles gold last month in Beijing with Amos Mosaner.

Canada was to meet Norway's Marianne Roervik in Saturday evening's draw.

