Canada's Einarson routs Italy in women's world curling championship opener
Canada's Kerri Einarson opened the women's world curling championship on Saturday with a 9-2 win over Stefania Constantini of Italy. The hosts stole seven points, including two in the first end and three in the second, en route to a first victory at the CN Centre.
Hosts steal 7 points en route to 1st victory in Prince George, B.C.
Canada's Kerri Einarson opened the women's world curling championship on Saturday with a 9-2 win over Stefania Constantini of Italy.
The hosts stole seven points, including two in the first end and three in the second, en route to a first victory at the CN Centre in Prince George, B.C..
Einarson made all her draws over the first six ends, while Constantini struggled in that department.
Canada led 7-1 at the fifth-end break and stole another deuce in the sixth. Italy conceded after scoring a single point in the seventh.
Constantini, 22, won Olympic mixed doubles gold last month in Beijing with Amos Mosaner.
Canada was to meet Norway's Marianne Roervik in Saturday evening's draw.
WATCH l Gushue beats Koe in extra end to claim 4th Brier title:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?