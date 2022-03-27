Canada's Einarson secures bronze with extra-end victory over Sweden at women's curling worlds
Canada's Kerri Einarson claimed the bronze medal at the women's world curling championship on Sunday with an 8-7, extra-end win over Sweden's Anna Hasselborg in Prince George, B.C.
Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni and South Korea EunJung Kim were scheduled to play for gold later in the day.
Einarson dropped a 9-6 decision to Kim in Saturday's semifinal.
The Canadians rebounded to beat one of the world's best teams and step on the medal podium.
Hasselborg, ranked third in the world, won Olympic gold in 2018 and earned bronze last month in Beijing.
