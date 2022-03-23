Canada's Einarson defeats Denmark to set up semifinal clash with South Korea
Canada looks to avenge 8-7 loss to South Korea's EunJung Kim in preliminary round
Canada's Kerri Einarson advanced to the women's world curling championship semifinals Saturday with a 9-8 win over Denmark in Prince George, B.C.
The host country moved on to face South Korea's EunJung Kim in the evening semifinals with the victor earning a berth in Sunday's championship game.
Canada lost 8-7 in an extra end to Kim in the preliminary round.
Einarson posted a 9-3 record in the round robin to be the third seed heading into Saturday's playoffs.
The Canadians scored three in the eighth end against the Danes to take control of the game, and led by two points coming home in the 10th.
