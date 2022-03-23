Skip to Main Content

Canada's Einarson defeats Denmark to set up semifinal clash with South Korea

Canada's Kerri Einarson advanced to the women's world curling championship semifinals Saturday with a 9-8 win over Denmark in Prince George, B.C.

Canada looks to avenge 8-7 loss to South Korea's EunJung Kim in preliminary round

From left, Canada lead Briane Meilleur, third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard, and skip Kerri Einarson, seen here celebrating a win over the United States on Thursday, beat Denmark 9-8 to clinch a semifinal spot at the women's world curling championsips on Saturday. (James Doyle/The Canadian Press)

The host country moved on to face South Korea's EunJung Kim in the evening semifinals with the victor earning a berth in Sunday's championship game.

Canada lost 8-7 in an extra end to Kim in the preliminary round.

Einarson posted a 9-3 record in the round robin to be the third seed heading into Saturday's playoffs.

The Canadians scored three in the eighth end against the Danes to take control of the game, and led by two points coming home in the 10th.

