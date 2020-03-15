Alberta Pandas defeat UNB Reds to win U Sports women's curling national championship
Laurier Golden Hawks down Dalhousie Tigers to claim 3rd men's curling title
The University of Alberta Pandas defeated the UNB Reds 10-2 in the U Sports women's curling final on Sunday to win their fourth national championship in six years.
The Pandas downed the McMaster Maurauders 8-4 in the morning semifinal, while the Reds secured a berth in the final with a 5-3 win over the Queen's Gaels.
Men's final
The Laurier Golden Hawks topped the Dalhousie Tigers 8-5 later in the afternoon to claim their third men's curling title after going undefeated in the tournament with a 9-0 record.
M🥌🥇 - in the 8⃣th - Willsey splits two to clear things up for the purple and gold. <a href="https://t.co/JRsm8R5qL0">pic.twitter.com/JRsm8R5qL0</a>—@WLUAthletics
Laurier cruised through the round-robin with a 7-0 record before beating the Guelph Gryphons 8-4 in the morning semifinal match. The Alberta Golden Bears fell to the Tigers in the other men's semifinal.
Both championship winning teams will represent Canada at the 2021 Winter World University Games in Lucerne, Switzerland next January.
WATCH | Men's final - Laurier Golden Hawks vs. Dalhousie Tigers:
