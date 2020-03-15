Skip to Main Content
Alberta Pandas defeat UNB Reds to win U Sports women's curling national championship

The University of Alberta Pandas defeated the UNB Reds 10-2 in the U Sports women's curling final on Sunday, while the Laurier Golden Hawks topped the Dalhousie Tigers 8-5 for the men's curling title.

Laurier Golden Hawks down Dalhousie Tigers to claim 3rd men's curling title

The University of Alberta Pandas defeated the UNB Reds 10-2 on Sunday to claim the U Sports women's curling national championship for the fourth time in the last six years. (Twitter/@BearsandPandas)

The University of Alberta Pandas defeated the UNB Reds 10-2 in the U Sports women's curling final on Sunday to win their fourth national championship in six years.

The Pandas downed the McMaster Maurauders 8-4 in the morning semifinal, while the Reds secured a berth in the final with a 5-3 win over the Queen's Gaels.

Men's final

The Laurier Golden Hawks topped the Dalhousie Tigers 8-5 later in the afternoon to claim their third men's curling title after going undefeated in the tournament with a 9-0 record.

Laurier cruised through the round-robin with a 7-0 record before beating the Guelph Gryphons 8-4 in the morning semifinal match. The Alberta Golden Bears fell to the Tigers in the other men's semifinal.

Both championship winning teams will represent Canada at the 2021 Winter World University Games in Lucerne, Switzerland next January.

WATCH | Men's final - Laurier Golden Hawks vs. Dalhousie Tigers:

Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Curling Canada Championships medal draws from Portage la Prairie, Man. 2:47:37
