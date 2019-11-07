Skip to Main Content
Fleury tops Einarson at Grand Slam of Curling's Tour Challenge

Tracy Fleury defeated Kerri Einarson 4-2 in a battle of Canadian teams Thursday afternoon at the Grand Slam of Curling's Tour Challenge.

Silvernagle, Rocque pick up victories as well in New Glasgow, N.S.

Manitoba skip Tracy Fleury, pictured earlier this year, defeated the world No. 1 and Winnipeg native Kerri Einarson 4-2 Thursday. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Einarson, the world No. 1 from Winnipeg, scored a deuce in the fourth end but was held off the scoreboard in every other end. Fleury, from East St. Paul, Man., stole a single in the seventh and ran Einarson out of rocks in the eighth end.

In other Draw 7 round-robin games, Robyn Silvernagle of North Battleford, Sask., defeated Switzerland's Elena Stern 6-4, Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque edged Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura 6-5 and Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni beat Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 8-1.

Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., topped Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson 6-3 in the men's game.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Thursday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

The top eight teams in each Tier 1 bracket will advance to the weekend playoffs. The event also includes Tier 2 brackets featuring lower-ranked rinks and some regional teams.

