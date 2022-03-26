Top skip Tracy Fleury joins Rachel Homan's curling team

Tracy Fleury is joining Rachel Homan's curling team, but where one of the top skips in Canadian women's curling will play in the lineup has yet to be announced.

Homan, a national and world champion skip, announced on social media Friday that Fleury will join her roster next season.

Sudbury native Fleury ranked No. 2 in the world this season with teammates Selena Njegovan, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish.

They lost November's Olympic women's trials final in an extra end to Jennifer Jones, who went on to wear the Maple Leaf last month in Beijing.

Fleury's team out of Manitoba announced earlier this month it would disband.

Starting the 2022/23 season we are so incredibly excited to have Tracy Fleury join the team! But how exactly will the rest of the team lineup look next season? You’ll just have to wait to find out!<br><br>🎥: <a href="https://t.co/bmWktsj59O">https://t.co/bmWktsj59O</a><br>📖: <a href="https://t.co/tXPYt02epV">https://t.co/tXPYt02epV</a> <a href="https://t.co/094iQwnFDV">pic.twitter.com/094iQwnFDV</a> —@TeamHoman

Homan, longtime vice Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes had a vacancy on their team when Joanne Courtney decided to step away from the game.

Ottawa's Homan is also considered one of the game's top skips.

She went undefeated to win a world title in 2017 and represented Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympics in women's team curling.

Homan also played Olympic mixed doubles with John Morris in Beijing.