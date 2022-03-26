Top skip Tracy Fleury joins Rachel Homan's curling team
Sudbury native's position in the lineup yet to be announced
Tracy Fleury is joining Rachel Homan's curling team, but where one of the top skips in Canadian women's curling will play in the lineup has yet to be announced.
Sudbury native Fleury ranked No. 2 in the world this season with teammates Selena Njegovan, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish.
They lost November's Olympic women's trials final in an extra end to Jennifer Jones, who went on to wear the Maple Leaf last month in Beijing.
Fleury's team out of Manitoba announced earlier this month it would disband.
Homan, longtime vice Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes had a vacancy on their team when Joanne Courtney decided to step away from the game.
She went undefeated to win a world title in 2017 and represented Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympics in women's team curling.
Homan also played Olympic mixed doubles with John Morris in Beijing.
With files from CBC Sports
