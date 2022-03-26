Skip to Main Content

Top skip Tracy Fleury joins Rachel Homan's curling team

Tracy Fleury is joining Rachel Homan's curling team, but where one of the top skips in Canadian women's curling will play in the lineup has yet to be announced.

Sudbury native's position in the lineup yet to be announced

The Canadian Press ·
Tracy Fleury, seen here during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in February, joined Rachel Homan's team, as announced on Friday. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Tracy Fleury is joining Rachel Homan's curling team, but where one of the top skips in Canadian women's curling will play in the lineup has yet to be announced.

Homan, a national and world champion skip, announced on social media Friday that Fleury will join her roster next season.

Sudbury native Fleury ranked No. 2 in the world this season with teammates Selena Njegovan, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish.

They lost November's Olympic women's trials final in an extra end to Jennifer Jones, who went on to wear the Maple Leaf last month in Beijing.

Fleury's team out of Manitoba announced earlier this month it would disband.

Homan, longtime vice Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes had a vacancy on their team when Joanne Courtney decided to step away from the game.

She went undefeated to win a world title in 2017 and represented Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympics in women's team curling.

Homan also played Olympic mixed doubles with John Morris in Beijing.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now