Nunavut's Jake Higgs guides team to territory's 1st-ever win at Brier

Nunavut has its first-ever victory at the Canadian men's curling championship. Skip Jake Higgs guided his team to a 7-4 win over Nathan Young of Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday.

Territory was winless in 38 all-time appearances at tournament

A male curling team stands side by side while smiling in front of a scoreboard that displays a final score of seven to four in their favour.
Nunavut skip Jake Higgs, right, celebrates with his team after defeating Newfoundland and Labrador 7-4 for the territory's first-ever victory at the Canadian men's curling championship on Saturday in London, Ont. (@CurlingCanada)

Nunavut has its first-ever victory at the Canadian men's curling championship in London, Ont.

Skip Jake Higgs guided his team to a 7-4 win over Nathan Young of Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday.

The territory was winless in 38 all-time appearances at the Tim Hortons Brier entering the afternoon draw at Budweiser Gardens.

"I can't honestly imagine anything better than that," Higgs said. "The crowd was awesome. It almost makes me tear up."

Higgs stole a single point in the ninth end when Young was heavy with a draw. He iced the win when Young missed a double-takeout attempt in the 10th.

Nunavut made its first appearance at the Brier in 2018.

In other games, Manitoba's Matt Dunstone opened his round-robin schedule with a 9-3 victory over Saskatchewan's Kelly Knapp.

Alberta's Kevin Koe held off Nova Scotia's Matthew Manuel 5-4 and Northern Ontario's Tanner Horgan beat Wild Card 2's Reid Carruthers 6-4.

Another draw was scheduled for Saturday night.

Round-robin play continues through Thursday. The final is scheduled for March 12.

