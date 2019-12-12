Gushue continues to cruise at the National tournament in home province
Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., improved to 2-0 at the National with a 5-1 victory over Regina's Matt Dunstone in Wednesday's night draw.
Newfoundland skip improves to 2-0 with win over Matt Dunstone at the National
Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., improved to 2-0 at the National with a 5-1 victory over Regina's Matt Dunstone in Wednesday's night draw.
Gushue, who has won 11 titles in the Grand Slam of Curling series, scored a deuce in the third end and two more in the seventh to wrap up his second win.
In other late-draw action on the men's side, Ross Paterson of Scotland beat Calgary's Kevin Koe 6-1. Paterson also improved to 2-0 while Koe evened his record at 1-1.
In women's play, Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., edged Sweden's Isabella Wrana 7-6 to remain perfect through two games.
Scotland's Eve Muirhead also jumped to 2-0 with a 5-3 win against Casey Scheidegger (1-1) of Lethbridge, Alta.
Round-robin play runs through to Friday with the top eight teams overall in both divisions qualifying for the weekend playoffs.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.