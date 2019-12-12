Gushue continues to cruise at the National tournament in home province

Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., improved to 2-0 at the National with a 5-1 victory over Regina's Matt Dunstone in Wednesday's night draw.

Gushue, who has won 11 titles in the Grand Slam of Curling series, scored a deuce in the third end and two more in the seventh to wrap up his second win.

In other late-draw action on the men's side, Ross Paterson of Scotland beat Calgary's Kevin Koe 6-1. Paterson also improved to 2-0 while Koe evened his record at 1-1.

In women's play, Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., edged Sweden's Isabella Wrana 7-6 to remain perfect through two games.

Scotland's Eve Muirhead also jumped to 2-0 with a 5-3 win against Casey Scheidegger (1-1) of Lethbridge, Alta.

Round-robin play runs through to Friday with the top eight teams overall in both divisions qualifying for the weekend playoffs.