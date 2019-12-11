Gushue, Koe open the National curling tournament with easy victories
Scheidegger picks up extra-ends win over fellow Canadian Einarson
Brad Gushue opened up the National curling tournament on Tuesday with a 6-2 win over Scott McDonald in the opening preliminary-round draw.
The skip from St. John's, N..L, added a single in the seventh and two more in the eighth to secure the victory on Day 1 of the third stop on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.
Also, Calgary's Kevin Koe defeated Regina's Matt Dunstone 6-4 when he scored two in an extra end.
On the women's side, Team Scheidegger beat Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson 8-6 after scoring a deuce in an extra end.
Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones was edged 6-5 by Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa and Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni doubled up Sweden's Isabella Wrana 6-3.
Round-robin play continues on Wednesday. The quarter-finals and semifinals are Saturday followed by the championship draws on Sunday.