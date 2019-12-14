Koe beats Gushue to secure playoff spot at the National
Edin awaits winner of tiebreaker at Grand Slam of Curling event in St. John's
Calgary's Kevin Koe clinched a playoff berth at the National with a 6-3 victory over Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., on Friday night in the final round-robin game for both teams.
Brad Jacobs, Niklas Edin and Brendan Bottcher also qualified for the playoffs with 3-1 records.
CBC Sports has a free live stream of the women's quarter-finals on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET and the men's final on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.
Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., topped Yuta Matsumura of Japan 4-3 to cap his round-robin schedule while Sweden's Edin beat Edmonton's Bottcher 6-1.
Jacobs plays Bottcher, Gushue faces Peter de Cruz of Switzerland and Koe takes on Bruce Mouat of Scotland in Saturday's quarter-finals.
Edin will play the winner of a tiebreaker between Winnipeg's Mike McEwen and Ross Paterson of Scotland. The tiebreaker goes Saturday morning.
The women played their tiebreakers Friday night.
Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan beat Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., 3-2 to advance while Robyn Silvernagle of North Battleford, Sask., downed Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland 9-3.
Fujisawa will take on No. 1 seed Elena Stern of Switzerland while Silvernagle faces No. 2 seed Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., in the women's quarter-finals.
