CBC Sports' That Curling Show returns on eve of possibly momentous Scotties

Two of Canada's most prolific skips will be chasing history at this year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts set to begin Friday in Kamloops, B.C.

Kerri Einarson and her team out of Gimli, Man., have won the past three women's national curling championships and look to make it four straight.

If Einarson is able to win, she'll tie Colleen Jones and her team out of Halifax as the only women's team in the country to have accomplished the feat.

"It never gets old wearing the Maple Leaf and we love that feeling putting it on," Einarson said on CBC Sports' That Curling Show.

There's another connection to Colleen Jones at this year's Scotties — the other Jones, Jennifer, is looking to win her seventh championship, putting her in the lead for most all-time.

"I love the game. I know it sounds cliché but I truly love the game. It's never been about success. Yes, standing on top of the podium is amazing, but for me it's about the love of the game and I still love being out there playing," Jennifer Jones said.

The 18-team tournament begins Friday and concludes on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Weekly episodes

That Curling Show returns to set up the Scotties with Jennifer Jones and Einarson leading the show. Six-time Scotties champion Colleen Jones and CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux will be bringing curling fans closer to the teams and excitement than ever before.

Fans can watch the weekly show throughout the rest of the season on CBC Sports' YouTube channel and CBC Gem.

Jones and Heroux also dive into the pregnancy debate that had the curling world talking after Curling Canada said only the top-five teams would be able to bring in replacements from outside the province or territory for those away on parental leave.

After pushback and backlash by curlers and the public, Curling Canada reversed its decision.

Emma Miskew is the interim representative for Canada on the Curling Players Association and on the show she says the pregnancy issue was a perfect example of how the athlete's voice was excluded in consultation.

"We are speaking up and saying we would like a seat at the table," Miskew said on That Curling Show.

"Athletes should be part of these discussions. That's just an important thing that hasn't been done yet, at least successfully."

'We deserve to have a say': Emma Miskew on new curling players association

Parents' anxiety

The show ends with elite curlers turned curling parents talking about their experience watching their daughters compete at the U18 national championship in Timmins, Ont.

Kerry Galusha, Krista McCarville and Heather Nedohin were all anxiously watching as their daughters took to the ice for competition.

Galusha, who is once again representing Northwest Territories at the Scotties, says she initially wasn't going to make the trip across the country to watch her daughter Sydney compete.

"I actually wasn't going to go at first until I saw Sydney receive her NWT jacket before they left. Once I saw her holding up her jacket I had to go. I booked a last minute trip to watch and I don't regret it at all. She's only 13 years old and my heart was bursting with pride," Galusha said.

"They didn't win a game but they learned so much. All the kids she met last week she'll see a lot of. She played Krista's daughter Bella and we chatted. It's pretty neat."

Sydney Galusha, the daughter of Northwest Territories curler Kerry Galusha, recently competed at the national U18 championships. (@kkoeyk/Twitter)

McCarville, who is representing Northern Ontario at the Scotties, sat beside Galusha during the game their daughters played against each other.

"I had a hard time. I wanted so many times to talk to Bella about strategy but I'm not the coach. I had to sit back and be a parent and cheer. It's tough because you want to help them in so many ways to win. That's not my role," McCarville said.

"Going to the competition you don't really realize how many kids watch you. Autographs. Pictures. They are looking up to you and you want to show them curling is amazing. Watching those kids I could sense a lot of energy and excitement and not the stress I feel at the Scotties. I learned from them too."

Nedohin, who is a two-time Scotties champion, was able to watch her daughter Alyssa's team win the championship for Alberta.

"Your heart is in your throat. But the greatest gift we can give them is showing them our love, win or lose. We're so proud of them. It's fun."

Four-time Brier champion Brad Gushue and Paralympic wheelchair curling champion Mark Ideson also attended the event to cheer on their children — the next generation of curlers following in their parent's path.