Watch That Curling Show: Celebrating Curling Day in Canada

Join co-hosts Devin Heroux of CBC Sports and six-time national curling champion Colleen Jones to celebrate Curling Day in Canada, beginning Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

That Curling Show: Celebrating Curling Day in Canada

Hosts Colleen Jones and Devin Heroux take you to curling rinks across the country to show you how Canadians are celebrating the roaring game. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch That Curling Show on CBC Sports.

Co-hosts Devin Heroux of CBC Sports and six-time national curling champion Colleen Jones will celebrate Curling Day in Canada.

They'll also bring you up to speed on everything you need to know as the Scotties crowns a national women's champion this weekend.

WATCH | Celebrating Brad Gushue's Olympic gold 15 years later:

That Curling Show celebrates Brad Gushue's Olympic gold 15 years later

Sports

2 days ago
47:50
When Newfoundland and Labrador's Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, Russ Howard and Jamie Korab became 2006 Olympic champions, they sparked a curling revolution in the province. 47:50
