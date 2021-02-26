Watch That Curling Show: Celebrating Curling Day in Canada
Join co-hosts Devin Heroux of CBC Sports and six-time national curling champion Colleen Jones to celebrate Curling Day in Canada, beginning Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch That Curling Show on CBC Sports.
Co-hosts Devin Heroux of CBC Sports and six-time national curling champion Colleen Jones will celebrate Curling Day in Canada.
They'll also bring you up to speed on everything you need to know as the Scotties crowns a national women's champion this weekend.
WATCH | Celebrating Brad Gushue's Olympic gold 15 years later:
