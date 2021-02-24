Click on the video player above to watch That Curling Show on CBC Sports.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET and continues each night during the 2021 Brier.

Co-hosts Colleen Jones, six-time national curling champion, and CBC Sports' Devin Heroux bring you up to speed on everything you need to know as rinksfrom across Canada battle to be crowned national curling champions.

Friday's guests include 2021 Scotties champion Kerri Einarson, Ontario skip Glenn Howard and Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher.

WATCH | Celebrating Brad Gushue's Olympic gold 15 years later: