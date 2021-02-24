Watch That Curling Show
Join co-hosts Colleen Jones and Devin Heroux for 'That Curling Show' beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Guests include 2021 Scotties champion Kerri Einarson, Ontario skip Glenn Howard and Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher.
Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch That Curling Show on CBC Sports.
Co-hosts Colleen Jones, six-time national curling champion, and CBC Sports' Devin Heroux bring you up to speed on everything you need to know as rinksfrom across Canada battle to be crowned national curling champions.
WATCH | Celebrating Brad Gushue's Olympic gold 15 years later:
