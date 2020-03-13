Rachel Homan curling team announces parting of ways with star lead Lisa Weagle
Ottawa native helped squad earn 2017 World Championship
Rachel Homan's curling team has parted company with all-star lead Lisa Weagle.
A statement on the team's Twitter account Thursday evening said "while this is a very difficult decision to make on many fronts, we are restructuring our front end to continue in our relentless pursuit of excellence.
"We are looking forward to the future of the team and to continue to push ourselves to be the best that we can. More information about our team lineup will come at a later date.
"We value our friendship with Lisa and truly wish her all the best."
A statement from Rachel, Emma and Joanne : <a href="https://t.co/I0zfRKV80O">pic.twitter.com/I0zfRKV80O</a>—@TeamHoman
Weagle earned three national championships and a world title with Homan, as well as winning the 2017 Olympic trials to represent Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Homan, vice Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney and Weagle lost in the finals of the last two Scotties Tournament of Hearts to Alberta's Chelsea Carey and Manitoba's Kerri Einarson respectively.
Weagle was named a first team all-star at this year's Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.