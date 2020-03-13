Skip to Main Content
Rachel Homan curling team announces parting of ways with star lead Lisa Weagle

Team Homan, Canada’s 2018 Olympic women’s curling team and the 2017 World Women’s Curling Champions have announced that the team has parted ways with lead Lisa Weagle. 

Canada's Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney, skip Rachel Homan and Lisa Weagle, left to right, seen in this file photo, represented Canada at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press )

Rachel Homan's curling team has parted company with all-star lead Lisa Weagle.

A statement on the team's Twitter account Thursday evening said "while this is a very difficult decision to make on many fronts, we are restructuring our front end to continue in our relentless pursuit of excellence.

"We are looking forward to the future of the team and to continue to push ourselves to be the best that we can. More information about our team lineup will come at a later date.

"We value our friendship with Lisa and truly wish her all the best."


 

Weagle earned three national championships and a world title with Homan, as well as winning the 2017 Olympic trials to represent Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Homan, vice Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney and Weagle lost in the finals of the last two Scotties Tournament of Hearts to Alberta's Chelsea Carey and Manitoba's Kerri Einarson respectively.

Weagle was named a first team all-star at this year's Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask.

