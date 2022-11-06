Team Gushue beats South Korea to win inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championship
Canadian skip adds new tournament title to illustrious career
Canada's Brad Gushue won the first men's Pan Continental Curling Championship on Sunday with an 11-3 win over South Korea's Byeongjin Jeong.
Gushue and his team from St. John's scored two points in the opening end, four in the fourth and stole three in the fifth to dominate the final.
South Korea shook hands after eight ends. After a loss to the United States to start the tournament, Gushue won eight in a row en route to the title.
A delightful finish to this Gold Medal game, Canada pick up the gold medal after a dominating performance! 👏🥇<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PCCC2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PCCC2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/curling?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#curling</a> <br>Watch live on the Curling Channel at <a href="https://t.co/fy3vfdBx89">https://t.co/fy3vfdBx89</a> <a href="https://t.co/znaFV76xBn">pic.twitter.com/znaFV76xBn</a>—@worldcurling
Teams that finished in the top five secured 2023 world championship berths for their countries. The Canadian men have an automatic entry as the host country of the men's event in Ottawa.
Canada's Kerri Einarson was scheduled to play the United States for bronze on Sunday afternoon. Japan was to face South Korea for women's gold.
