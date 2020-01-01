Watch the World Curling Tour: Qualico Mixed Doubles Classic
Watch live coverage of the World Curling Tour mixed doubles event in Banff, Alta.
Live coverage begins Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch the World Curling Tour mixed doubles event in Banff, Alta.
Live coverage continues on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET and runs through to the final on Sunday.
Thursday's action concludes with a final draw at 9 p.m. ET.
