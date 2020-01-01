Skip to Main Content
Watch the World Curling Tour: Qualico Mixed Doubles Classic

Watch live coverage of the World Curling Tour mixed doubles event in Banff, Alta.

Live coverage begins Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Watch mixed doubles curling from the Banff Curling Club. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch the World Curling Tour mixed doubles event in Banff, Alta.

Live coverage continues on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET and runs through to the final on Sunday. 

Thursday's action concludes with a final draw at 9 p.m. ET. 

 

 

