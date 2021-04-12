Start of Humpty's Champions Cup pushed back a day in Calgary
1st draw to be played Thursday, final to be played Monday instead of Sunday
Curling's Humpty's Champions Cup in Calgary has been pushed back a day.
The first of two Grand Slams was scheduled to open Wednesday morning, but Rogers Sportsnet announced Monday the first draw is now Thursday at noon.
The final will be played Monday instead of Sunday.
A Sportsnet spokesperson said the delay allows more time to change the sponsorship logos and restore the ice at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre because the delayed men's world championship final did not finish there until midnight Sunday.
WATCH | John Shuster reveals what took place behind the scenes in Calgary's curling bubble:
The Humpty's Champions Cup followed April 20-25 by the Princess Auto Players' Championship offers a combined $560,000 in prize money.
The Grand Slams are Calgary's fifth and sixth events among seven held in a controlled environment without spectators to avoid the COVID-19 virus.
Einarson will represent Canada in the women's world championship April 30 to May 9 in Calgary.
The conclusion of the men's world championship was delayed because four participants tested positive for the virus.
Playoff and semifinal games were postponed from Saturday to Sunday, which pushed the medal games late into the evening.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?