Skip to Main Content

Kerri Einarson wins Scotties for 3rd consecutive time

Kerri Einarson has won the Canadian women's curling championship.

Team Canada rink downed Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville 9-6

Jim Morris · The Canadian Press ·
Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson defeated Andrea Crawford's New Brunswick team to advance to the Scotties final on Sunday. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Kerri Einarson has won the Canadian women's curling championship.

Einarson's Team Canada rink downed Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville 9-6 Sunday in the final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont.

It is her third consecutive Scotties victory.

Einarson and her rink of third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Meilleur were a perfect 8-0 during the round robin.

The foursome will represent Canada at the 2022 women's curling championship in Prince George, B.C., from March 19-27.

Einarson defeated Andrea Crawford's New Brunswick rink 8-4 in the semifinal earlier in the day.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now