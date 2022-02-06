Kerri Einarson wins Scotties for 3rd consecutive time

Kerri Einarson has won the Canadian women's curling championship.

Einarson's Team Canada rink downed Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville 9-6 Sunday in the final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont.

It is her third consecutive Scotties victory.

Einarson and her rink of third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Meilleur were a perfect 8-0 during the round robin.

The foursome will represent Canada at the 2022 women's curling championship in Prince George, B.C., from March 19-27.

Einarson defeated Andrea Crawford's New Brunswick rink 8-4 in the semifinal earlier in the day.