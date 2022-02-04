Galusha edges Zacharias to secure playoff spot at Scotties
Galusha advances to face Andrea Crawford of New Brunswick later Friday
Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories defeated Manitoba's Mackenzie Zacharias 8-6 in a tiebreaker game Friday morning at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian women's curling championship.
Galusha's rink scored three in both the second and eighth ends to take a commanding 8-3 advantage.
Zacharias made it interesting with three in the ninth to pull to within 8-6.
However, that's as close as the Manitoba rink would get.
With the win, Galusha advances to a playoff meeting against Andrea Crawford of New Brunswick later Friday afternoon.
The last playoff appearance for a team representing N.W.T. at the Canadian women's curling championship was Skelly Bildfell's rink from Whitehorse in 1983.
At that time, the Yukon and N.W.T. were represented by one rink.
